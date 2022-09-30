VIDEO: Police release video footage of Tattershall Farm Park burglary

A Screenshot from the Ring doorbell footage of the Tattershall Farm Park break in.

As reported earlier this week, Tattershall Farm Park was broken into on Monday night (September 26), with offenders breaking in through the wall of their workshop and making off with a number of gardening tools and equipment.

This came just weeks after they were first broken into back in August, where the offenders gained access by cutting a hole in the perimeter fence and stole one of their quad bikes, as well as a number of expensive tools worth around £20,000, including a circular saw, a chainsaw, two Jerry cans full of fuel, a leaf blower and hoover, spanners, hedge cutters and more, as well as the farm’s quad bike.

Marie said: “We were lucky that we hadn’t got round to replacing what was taken last time so there wasn’t as much for them to take this time.

"But they may come back again, so for now we’re trying to batten down the hatches and make the building safe.

"We’ve been trying to cheer each other up and not let it get us down, but still, it’s so sad that it has come to this – again.”

Lincolnshire Police is now appealing for information relating to these two break-ins, and has released Ring doorbell footage of the incident.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information after a burglary at Tattershall Farm Park.

“We are asking people to view in the CCTV below and get in contact if they have any information which they think could help us in our investigation.

“We appreciate the CCTV doesn't clearly show their faces, but we are hoping this footage may jog someone's memory.

“This is the second burglary the owners have suffered. The first being on the 8 August. On that occasion power tools and a quad bike were stolen; the quad bike was later recovered.

“Our inquiries into both incidents are ongoing.”

There are a number of ways to get in touch – you can email [email protected] or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 45 of 27 September.