Wainfleet weekend is back with music and fun for all the family
The sun is certainly shining on a massive weekend of family fun for all the family in Wainfleet.
Wainfleet Weekend kicks off this evening with a 70’s night, food, bands and fun fair on the playing field.
Tonight’s fair rides are free from 5pm to 7pm for under-16s thanks to sponsorship from Bateman’s Brewery.
Fun starts again on Saturday on the playing field from 10.30am until 11pm, wherte there will be football, bouncy castles, classic cars, a climbing wall, bands and beer.
The big event on the Sunday is the Church Lane Raft Race Regatta at 2pm.
Supporting the event will be bars, food, craft stalls and bands from 11.30am until 6pm
