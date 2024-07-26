Mairi Perry, Chair of RNLI Fundraising Branch, at last year's event. Credit: RNLI/Brad Johnson

If you are looking for a fun event for the whole family to enjoy, Skegness RNLI is holding their annual Flag Day.

The popular annual fundraiser promises to be an action-packed event with something for everybody.

There will be the opportunity to meet and chat to the volunteer lifeboat crew and to find out first-hand what it is like to save lives at sea.

Members of the local emergency services will also be there.

If you fancy exploring, you will be able to look around the lifeboat station and see what goes on behind the scenes.

Why not pop along to say “hello” and grab a photo with Stormy Stan, the RNLI’s mascot?

Along with a varied mix of stalls there will be a host of fun family games to play.

The station’s lifeboats will launch at 3pm (weather permitting) for a display and to show their capabilities. It is certainly something that you will not want to miss!

Everyone at the station is looking forward to welcoming you to the event. They are hoping that you’ll pop along, come rain or shine, and help support them to continue saving lives at sea.

The event takes place Everyone is welcome to pop along to the lifeboat station on Tower Esplanade on Saturday, July 27, between 10am and 4pm.