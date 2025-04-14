Wildlife park near Boston takes on two Scottish wildcats as part of efforts to protect species from extinction in Britain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wildlife park near Boston has welcomed two Scottish wildcats as part of efforts to save the species from extinction in Britain.

The Scottish wildcat or ‘Highland Tiger’ is one of the nation’s rarest and most endangered mammals.

Once widespread, it is now said to be on the brink of extinction in Britain.

This comes as a result of habitat loss, persecution and, more recently, interbreeding with domestic cats.

Scottish wildcats Isla and Moria, new residents at The Ark at Stickney.

To help preserve the species, Stickney’s Ark wildlife park has lent its support to a conservation breeding programme led by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and taken on two Scottish wildcats.

David Barclay, coordinator of the UK Conservation Breeding Programme, said: “As a new member of the UK Conservation Breeding Programme for wildcats (felis silvestris), The Ark are playing a valuable role in helping to develop and expand the captive population for this species, which is critically endangered in Scotland.

“The programme, managed by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, acts as both a critical long-term insurance policy and source for the trial restoration project, Saving Wildcats, currently breeding and releasing these cats in the Scottish Highlands.“Over 40 different zoos, wildlife parks and private holders from across the UK collaborate in the breeding programme and, in turn, contribute to the conservation of this iconic species.”

The Scottish wildcats – named Isla and Moria – arrived at The Ark several weeks ago.

The rescued otters, Bronte and Indigo.

A spokesman for The Ark said: “After a settling-in period, both cats are now proving to be settled and confident in their new environment, and are regularly being seen and photographed by delighted visitors who have never seen such a rare and elusive animal.”

The Ark’s involvement in the conservation project builds on its long-standing rescue work, which it says will remain its priority.

Recently, it took on a pair of Asian short-clawed otters who had been separated from their mother at a young age and did not know how to swim. Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, the wildlife park was able to build them a new home.

Soon, it will be welcoming a group of jungle cats, who, like the otters before them, were in need of a new home after being seized from the exotic pet trade.

You can find some more information about the UK Conservation Breeding Programme here.