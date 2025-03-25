Woman to run four marathons for mental health charity

Elizabeth Mills is gearing up for her four day challenge.

A woman plans to walk and run four marathons over four days from her home in the Peak District to the place where she grew up near Louth

Elizabeth Mills grew up in Holton-le-clay, where her parents still live and her grandparents lived in Louth.

The former King Edward VI Grammar School student is preparing to take on a challenge in May of walking and running from her current home in the Peak District to where she grew up in Holton-le-clay fundraising for mental health charity, Mind Over Mountains.

This will involve about four marathons (168km) run over four consecutive days, staying in Market Rasen on the final night between days three and four, explains.

She said: “Getting outside, whether that be walking, running, riding, climbing or just sitting in nature having an ice-cream, has been and still is, a massive help for my mental health.

"The outdoors became even more of a go-to for me when going through personal and workplace difficulties. But through these difficulties, I am proud to say I set up my first aid and guided adventures company, Whats Not To Hike. I am lucky to have the confidence and skillset to get outside for as long as I need, but many people need a bit of extra support.”

Mind Over Mountains is a groundbreaking charity that helps people overcome mental health challenges through therapeutic outdoor experiences. Specialist well-being walks and retreats combine professionally guided hill-walking, mindfulness, and quality time with experienced coaches and counsellors.

She is joining the Mind Over Mountains Project 500 to help raise £500,000 so that they can provide more mental health support in nature to everyone who needs it across the UK.

She said that a £25 donation could cover someone's travel costs to attend, £60 could fund a follow-on coaching or counselling session for an individual participant, or£90 could fund the full cost of a bursary place on one of the wellbeing walks.

Elizabeth said: “I wanted to do a challenge that meant something to me, hence the challenge of walking and running – I'm not much of a runner, so it will probably be more walking.

"My parents were a massive support to me during those harder times, and I actually ended up living back with them for a year before moving to the Peak District. So the challenge represents this journey I have been on and is a way to show how important getting out in nature can be.”

Elizabeth says that day one will the most hilly day, setting off from Bradwell, in the Hope Valley in Derbyshire, travelling through the Peak District until reaching Killamarsh, nearly at the border of South Yorkshire.

One day two she aims to cross Nottinghamshire. “It is a much flatter day, which actually makes it harder to run, as there are no downhill sections, so it will probably be a lot of walking,” she said. “The limited river crossing of the River Trent, made me think about my route carefully!”

Crossing the River Trent at the start of day three into Lincolnshire comes with its own challenges as there are limited public footpaths across the farmland, so she will switch to minor roads across to Market Rasen to stay the night. “My knees and shins might not be thanking me after a lot of tarmac,” she commented.

Day four is the final push, going through Tealby, Binbrook (where her mum grew up) to Ashby Cum Fenby, eventually arriving at Holton-le-Clay.

“I am looking forward to this day, and passing through some beautiful sections of the Wolds and areas I know,” she said.

Elizabeth admits she has not put in a lot of training, but has been trying to do a little bit more running without doing too much and injuring herself.

"I have recently helped lead an expedition up Mt Meru in Tanzania, but the distances we do each day aren’t that far on a high-altitude mountain! I am having no car support, so will be carrying what I need for the four days and stopping to refuel at cafes and shops I find along the way. I am hoping to stay in accommodation where I don’t have to walk far to get dinner each night!"

She went on: “I have also persuaded my partner to join me on the whole route, so at least I will have someone to chat too (or ask, why did I come up with this challenge!).

You can support Elizabeth by donating at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/elizabeth-mills-3