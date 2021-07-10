Woodhall Spa retirees invited to view new retirement living show suite

The UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, is inviting retirees in Woodhall Spa to view its stunning new show suite at Gibson Court, its retirement living development on Tattershall Road.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 2:00 pm
Artists impression of the rear view of the Gibson Court retirement living development.

The one and two-bedroom apartments at the new retirement community are now complete, with the first homeowners expected to move in during late-summer.

Each individual property is designed to meet retirees’ needs, featuring spacious living areas and a high specification kitchen and bathroom.

Local retirees are invited to make an appointment for a socially-distanced tour of the new show suite, so they can take a closer look at the lifestyle on offer.

Samantha Watkins, deputy divisional sales and marketing director for McCarthy Stone, said: “The low maintenance living available at Gibson Court allows retirees to stay independent for longer, become part of a thriving community and spend their time doing the things they love.”

• For more info, call 0800 201 4811 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk