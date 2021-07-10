Woodhall Spa retirees invited to view new retirement living show suite

Artists impression of the rear view of the Gibson Court retirement living development.

The one and two-bedroom apartments at the new retirement community are now complete, with the first homeowners expected to move in during late-summer.

Each individual property is designed to meet retirees’ needs, featuring spacious living areas and a high specification kitchen and bathroom.

Local retirees are invited to make an appointment for a socially-distanced tour of the new show suite, so they can take a closer look at the lifestyle on offer.

Samantha Watkins, deputy divisional sales and marketing director for McCarthy Stone, said: “The low maintenance living available at Gibson Court allows retirees to stay independent for longer, become part of a thriving community and spend their time doing the things they love.”