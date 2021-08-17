And Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh was on hand to mark the occasion at an official groundbreaking ceremony at Bowling Green Road.

Social housing provider Acis have teamed up with West Lindsey District Council to build the 138 new homes as part of their wider regeneration programme in the Gainsborough.

Sir Edward Leigh said: “I am absolutely delighted to see this project now beginning to come to life. This housing development is a major boost to the town, £20 million is a huge investment and commitment and I am very grateful to everyone involved, including Acis, Homes England and the Greater Lincolnshire Enterprise Partnership, as well as everybody else, for making it possible.

Greg Bacon, Sir Edward Leigh MP and Coun Owen Bierley

“This project is a major part of the continued regeneration of Gainsborough – helping to turn the town from an industrial town into a modern, attractive and innovative place to live, work and visit. I for one, am looking forward to seeing the end result, and I look forward to seeing the new community that will move into these new homes as a result.”

Greg Bacon, Acis Group chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to officially begin work on the site. It has taken us a long time to get to this stage of the development.

“For Acis this is one of the largest new homes project we’ve undertaken and are very grateful for the support of all our partners involved in making this happen.

“We are proud to be building these homes in support of the Invest Gainsborough initiative, and to play our part in the regeneration of the town we call our home.”

Alongside the new housing development, work is continuing to create an uninterrupted riverside walk, creating an accessible walking and cycleway with access to the town centre and onto the Trent Bridge.

The site is one of the previously developed sites which forms part of the Greater Gainsborough Housing Zone designation and bringing it forward for development has been supported by Homes England.