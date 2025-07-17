Young entrepreneurs shine at Teenage Market at Spilsby Show

Camo Days at Spilsby Show.

Young entrepreneurs had the chance to shine at the annual Spilsby Show.

A Teenage Market set up at the event which was held on Sunday, July 13, at Spilsby Recreation Ground.

Fourteen talented young traders displayed creativity, colour, and enterprise – featuring handmade jewellery , henna art, photography, crafts, and 3D printing, T

Families also enjoyed free balloon crafting and live music from The Artisans.

The Teenage Market visited Spilsby Show.

A spokesperson for East Lindsey District Council who promote the initiative said: “It was fantastic to see so many young entrepreneurs:”

They included: Mehak’s Henna, JS Vinyl Designs, Miss Quirky Dermy, Handmade Jewellery by Meghan Lillie, Camo Days, Charlotte’s Cosy Stitches, Beaded by me Ame, Eresby Special School, Midnights Moon, Jewellery by Brooke, Craft Smack, Isabelle Clarke Photography, Paper Crafts, DoodlePrinz,

Upcoming Teenage Market dates are:

August 9 – Horncastle Market Place

Eresby School at Spilsby Show.

August 23– Louth Market Place

September 13– Spilsby Market Place

(All from 9am)

To get involved, email [email protected]