Police investigating Alford house fire

Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation after a house fire in Alford.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:45 GMT
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.
The force received a call at 2.47pm yesterday (Monday) reporting a house fire at a property on St Wilfrid’s Close.

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital for her injuries.

A scene guard remains while further investigations are being carried out by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue.

Further updates will be provided as we have them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting Incident 220 of December 18.