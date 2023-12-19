Police investigating Alford house fire
Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation after a house fire in Alford.
The force received a call at 2.47pm yesterday (Monday) reporting a house fire at a property on St Wilfrid’s Close.
A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital for her injuries.
A scene guard remains while further investigations are being carried out by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue.
Further updates will be provided as we have them.
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting Incident 220 of December 18.