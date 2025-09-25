Boston Market UK celebrates a national award win

Boston Market UK is celebrating national recognition after being named ‘Market Achievement of the Year’ in the Small Market category at the NABMA (National Association of British Market Authorities) awards.

This accolade marks a significant milestone in the market’s transformation journey, which began in November 2024 when David Smith was appointed as the new Markets Manager.

At the time, Boston’s Farmers’ Market was operating with just one trader per month. Recognising the potential for revitalisation, David launched the Makers & Farmers Market, a monthly event designed to complement the traditional market and attract a more varied range of traders and visitors.

The new initiative has consistently drawn 19–25 additional traders each month, leading to record occupancy levels.

Boston Market UK at NABMA awards 2025

Between April 2025 and September 2025, an average of 60 out of 64 available pitches were filled, a clear sign of the market’s renewed vibrancy.

David Smith’s strategy was not only to bring in new traders but also to boost footfall for the existing market.

By fostering a sense of cohesion between the traditional and new market offerings, Boston Market UK has become a more attractive destination for shoppers and traders.

In April 2025, Boston Borough Council made a bold move to modernise the market’s appearance by replacing traditional stalls with contemporary gazebos. The new look has enhanced the character of the historic chartered market and created a more inviting atmosphere, especially for the Makers & Farmers Market.

The market’s online presence has also grown quickly. The Boston Markets UK Facebook page has been viewed over 1.15 million times, with more than double the followers compared to last year, and a big increase in likes, comments and shares.

Cllr Dale Broughton, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “The success of Boston Market is having a real impact on the town and the results have been nothing short of remarkable.

“It’s bringing more people into the centre, supporting local businesses and creating a vibrant atmosphere that residents and visitors can enjoy.

“A huge well done to the whole team, this award is a reflection of their hard work, creativity and commitment.”

Cllr Mike Gilbert, Portfolio Holder for Markets at Boston Borough Council, said: “Boston Market has gone from strength to strength over the past year.

“The introduction of the Makers & Farmers Market has brought new energy, more traders, and record attendance.

“There’s now a waiting list for new farmers and makers who want to join the market, which is a great sign in today’s tough retail environment.

“Winning this award is a reflection of the hard work, creativity, and commitment from the whole team.

“We’ve created a market that people want to be part of, and I believe that’s something really special.

“As we move towards celebrating our historical links with our daughter City in America in 2030, we are in a strong position to use the growing reputation of our Market to stimulate further improvement to our town centre and growth in our town’s retail offer”

To keep updated with Boston Market UK, visit the Facebook page.