Community skip service to be tested in Boston town centre in bid to cut fly-tipping

​A community skip service is to be trialled in Boston in a bid to reduce fly-tipping in the town centre.

​The scheme received the unanimous backing of Boston Borough Council’s cabinet on Wednesday (July 24).

It aims to cut fly-tipping in the town centre by providing residents with a convenient way of disposing of bulky items and rubbish.

The initiative will feature two skips (one for unwanted household items and one for furniture), plus a vehicle for disposing of electrical and electronic equipment, such as fridges, freezers, and washing machines.

Examples of fly-tipping shared by Boston Borough Council.

It is proposed to operate initially from St George’s Road car park, near the bus station.

About two-thirds of the borough’s fly-tipping incidents take place in the town centre, the cabinet was told, hence the trial taking place there; more rural settings may follow, it was stated.

Members heard that the site will be managed by council team members, preventing the disposal of commercial waste and permitting household waste items of certain types.

Should residents bring hazardous waste, such as oils, gas cylinders, asbestos, batteries, they will be directed to the local household waste and recycling centre, they were told.

St George's Road car park, in Boston.

The trial will run on Mondays for four weeks from mid-August and then return for another month in November.

Coun Callum Butler, portfolio holder for environmental at Boston Borough Council, said: “With this pilot scheme we hope to see it have a positive impact in reducing fly-tipping in this area of Boston.

“The town centre location has been chosen because of the cases of fly-tipping in this area so we are taking a proactive approach, trying something different and see if that has a positive impact.

“Following the pilot we will assess its success and there could be a chance this becomes a regular service which could lead to the extension of the scheme as well as in other hotspots of the borough, including village locations.

“Please make the most of the opportunity to use this free service for the trial dates in August/September and in November.”

A spokesman for the council added that the community skip service represents Boston Borough Council's ‘commitment to maintaining a cleaner environment and supporting residents in managing their waste responsibly’.