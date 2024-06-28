The flag has been raised outside Guildhall to commemorate Armed Forces Day. Image: WLDC

West Lindsey District Council raised a flag this morning to mark Armed Forces Day outside the Guildhall in Gainsborough.

Chairman of the Council, Stephen Bunney opened the ceremony. where he was accompanied by the RAF Air Cadets 203 Squadron; the Reverend David Cotton; Chief Executive Ian Knowles; and Customer Service Business Officer, Brad Bishell.

Coun Bunney expressed his support and appreciation for the significant day. He said: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to do two things. Firstly, to raise public awareness of the contribution made to our country by those who serve, and have served, in His Majesty’s Armed Forces. Secondly, it gives the nation an opportunity to show its support for the men and

women who make up the Armed Forces community – from those currently serving and their families and from veterans to cadets.”

Squadron Training Officer from the RAF Air Cadets, Lee Hayton said: “Armed Forces Day is not just a celebration of our military’s strength and capability, it is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the dedication, bravery and sacrifice of our servicemen and women. From the skies above to the deepest oceans, from the arid deserts and to the

forests, our armed forces have operated and continue to operate with unwavering commitment and professionalism to ensure our nation’s security and to uphold the values we hold dear.”

Customer Service Business Officer at West Lindsey District Council, Brad Bishell, read his own poem. He said:

