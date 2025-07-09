County council choses final option for reshaping Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire County Council's final proposed option for reorganisation.

Lincolnshire County Council is backing what it says is the “most sensible” option as the political map is redrawn.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county’s nine councils are likely to be narrowed down to two or three in an effort to streamline local government and save money.

The county council’s preferred option would see a single “unitary” authority cover the whole of Lincolnshire, with district councils abolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North and North East Lincolnshire would be amalgamated into a second separate authority.

Councils submitted their initial ideas earlier this year – now the government has tasked them with choosing final options.

The county’s Reform-led Executive voted on Tuesday (July 8) to put this option forward as their ultimate submission, saying it avoided any disruption from having to split services.

Councillor Rob Gibson, the deputy leader who is responsible for the reorganisation process, said: “This decision is one of the most important we’ll make in this council, and will affect every person in Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our biggest concern is splitting up adult services, children’s services, and the fire and rescue service.

“Any split would inevitably lead to a reduction in services – these aren’t things you can split in half.”

Councillor Liam Kelly, the executive member for growth, described it as “the most sensible” option.

“It delivers what voters want – efficiency, value for money, and uninterrupted services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader Councillor Sean Matthews added: “Why mess with something that’s excellent?”

The county’s discounted option would have split Greater Lincolnshire into the following authorities:

A northern council of North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, East Lindsey and West Lindsey.

A southern council of Lincoln, North Kesteven, South Kesteven, Boston and South Holland.

Other councils are still fine-tuning their own proposals, which will need to be sent to the government by November before a decision is made.

It’s expected that the shake-up would come into effect by 2027 for Lincolnshire.