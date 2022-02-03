District council leaders call for detail about how Levelling Up plans will benefit Lincolnshire

Welcoming the Levelling Up White Paper, they said in a joint statement that they still need to understand the potential it represents for enhanced investment and devolution of powers and how it connects to their aspirations for their communities.

They say: “While this was disappointing, we do look forward to working together in bringing forward a shared vision for Lincolnshire given the White Paper commitment for devolution deals to be in place by 2030. We look forward to that conversation with the UK Government and officials to shape what devolution and its benefits might look like for Lincolnshire.“

They added: “We look forward to engaging in discussions both locally and with Government on what the White Paper means for our areas. We look forward to working collaboratively to address the challenges Lincolnshire faces.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove. EMN-220302-174259001

“We also need to understand the many connections between the headline goals of Levelling Up and the aspirations we each have for our communities as expressed through our councils’ existing corporate plans and strategies.

“As district councils we are well-placed to contribute positivity to many of the Levelling Up missions; not least in promoting better health and wellbeing outcomes, better quality homes, wider community engagement, greater employment and skills, active participation in leisure and culture, more connectivity and safer communities.

“We also welcome the potential the White Paper presents in leading to more local accountability, determination and decision-making.”