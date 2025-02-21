East Lindsey District Council approves incredible multimillion pound investment to transform local places, communities and businesses

East Lindsey District Council has this week announced the allocation of over £7.8million of investment in the district, as part of a transformational fund designed to create welcoming places, support events, attract visitors, develop local communities and enable business growth.

The East Lindsey Investment Fund, which was approved by councillors in September, created a £10million budget, with the council’s Executive Board this week approving the award of £7.83million for use across the Fund’s four distinct target areas of community development, promoting the visitor economy, business support and to boost the attractiveness of the area.

This builds upon a further £1million investment made through the Fund in December, that was awarded to extend Lincolnshire Community Foundation's successful GRASSroots scheme, that focuses on supporting the ambitions of local community projects, sports clubs, parish councils and village halls.

Among the major awards was a new £1million ‘Pride in Place’ community grant fund scheme. This will support community groups, parish and village halls, voluntary and third sector organisations in leading and delivering local projects and initiatives that help improve community safety, deliver environmental benefits, improve local transport and connectivity, enhance local amenities and facilities or deliver events and activities that increase footfall and pride in the area.

Further allocations were also given of £1.8million for tourism related activities, £1.25million for place and asset improvements, £650k for cultural events and arts engagement and £250k for heritage projects, including support for the development of vibrant markets across the district, public car park enhancement and resurfacing works in popular destination such as Sutton on Sea, a wayfinding strategy to include new signage, lighting and street furniture, works to enable shop front improvements and the creation of a business case for new visitor facilities and infrastructure that promote the Lincolnshire Wolds as a tourist destination.

One of the major tourism-based allocations is to The Woodland Trust for the purchase of Harrison Woodlands near Louth. This ancient 483-acre site is currently badly damaged and closed to the public, with the Trust committing to removing invasive and diseased trees, restoring the woods and opening them to the public for the enjoyment of East Lindsey residents and visitors, meeting the council’s investment ambitions to further develop its market towns and stunning countryside, including the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as a leading tourist destination.

A selection of the projects receiving community development funding allocation included a continuation of a successful crowdfunding platform, support for local community hubs, the creation of new mental health focused town maps and programmes around digital inclusion and teaching basic budget skills.

Business support funding included the hosting of networking and other business events, a strategy to increase access to skills and jobs with local education and training providers, sector specific grants for investment in green technology and the delivery of new employment sites in the district.

Councillor Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, said: “I am delighted that we can make this incredible investment into East Lindsey and its residents, businesses and visitors, supporting an array of fantastic projects and initiatives across an unprecedented number of themes and priorities.

“We are in a fortunate position, that very few councils are, to support these bold investment opportunities and bring about the changes that people want to see. The awarding of these funds is just the start though, and I am looking forward to continuing to work with our local communities in the months and years ahead to make these ideas a reality, and to establish East Lindsey as a wonderful tourist destination, s flourishing economy and, most importantly, a place to call home.”

Further details on the new ‘Pride in Place’ grant scheme will be shared when it is open for applications. The full list of allocations made this week from the East Lindsey Investment Fund can be viewed on the agenda for the council’s 20 February 2025 Executive Board - https://democracy.e-lindsey.gov.uk/documents/g6983/Public%20reports%20pack%2020th-Feb-2025%2018.00%20Executive%20Board.pdf?T=10