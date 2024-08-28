Extra £40,000 in funding for community causes in the Boston area - but time is running out to apply

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular grant-making scheme that aims to help bring communities together now has an additional £40,000 to distribute in the Boston area – but time is running out for applications.

The Lincolnshire Community Foundation GRASSroots scheme has been allocated the extra sum for the borough.

The additional £40,000 comes thanks to efficiency savings in the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which funds the GRASSroots scheme. The aim of the scheme is to support projects that bring communities together.

Locally, the funding is distributed by Boston Borough Council.

Old Leake Community Centre was among the causes chosen to receive support in the last round of funding. Here, it marks this year's D-Day.

Coun Anne Dorrian, council leader, said: “I’m thrilled that more projects will be able to apply for funding from the GRASSroots scheme as I know how high demand has been from the very beginning.

“Through this funding, we will continue to support all of our communities, with a particular focus on those that have been historically under-represented in the provision of local growth funding. We're committed to making sure that all parts of our borough benefit and that prosperity is truly shared.”

The deadline for applications, though, is Sunday (September 1).

Anyone interested should contact Lincolnshire Community Foundation by visiting www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk or emailing Helen Cater via [email protected]

Among those to benefit in the last round of funding was Old Leake Community Centre, which received £22,254 for a new suspended ceiling and hall redecoration.

Neil Booley, chairman of the committee, said the team there were ‘delighted’ to have received the funding.

“These funds are vital to the community centre and will allow us to continue to serve our local community with a safe and secure facility that fosters community spirit.

“With most of our own charity funding being invested back into community fulfilment events, such as our summer gala taking place on the September 14, raising funds for major repairs and upgrades can be a long process.

“This funding will allow us to replace our original internal ceilings and insulation that have been in place since 1979.

“We really appreciate these much-needed funds and the support that Bethany Hall, our community development officer fom YMCA Lincolnshire, has provided throughout the process, and are eager to commence our project.”

Other local causes receiving funds at the same time were: Boston Tennis Club (£9,000), Brothertoft Village Hall (£6,027), The Community Growers CIC (£24,380), Steps To The Future Good Neighbourhood Scheme (£1,301), Thistles Market Garden, Sutterton (£15,000), Wigtoft Bowls Club (£8,400), and Wigtoft Village Hall (£17,079).

Overall, the GRASSroots scheme has awarded almost £300,000 of funding to 20 projects across the borough.

This, in turn, has leveraged additional match funding, meaning that the total investment in parish, village hall and community projects through the scheme in Boston has totalled more than £500,000.