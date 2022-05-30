Jubilee Bank Holiday bin collections in North Kesteven

The beacon will be lit at the International Bomber Command Centre near Lincoln as part of the Jubilee beacon lighting event across the Commonwealth.

The collection crews will be working as normal on the June 2 and 3 Bank Holidays.

Please also bear in mind when you decorate streets, hang bunting, set out scarecrows or undertake any other special arrangements, that this needs to be done in a way that enables free and easy access by bin lorries and emergency services.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council says: “Consider how you can both maximise enjoyment and inclusion for the entire neighbourhood, while not restricting those who need to get about to carry out their own public service.”

The Jubilee is going to be a wonderful celebration but it could also be packed full of waste, so the council is encouraging more sustainable festivities.

There is already a plethora of Jubilee-themed plastic and single use items out there, just waiting to tempt you into generating waste while you celebrate. Here are some ideas about how we can mark the occasion while reducing our impact on the planet:

Consider whether an item is recyclable or reusable before you buy it.

Go for paper decorations, masks and hats, not plastic. Avoiding foil or metallic elements means the paper and card can be recycled.

Reuse or make your own bunting from unwanted clothes or fabrics, or even knit some!

Encourage people to bring their own plates and glasses to your street party instead of buying paper, plastic or polystyrene disposables.

Repurpose and recycle wherever possible, and ask around before buying new items - a neighbour's shed might be full of festive items!

There are more ideas in the Local Pageant Information Pack. Please share your low-impact ideas and pictures at [email protected]

It is still not too late to plan to light a beacon for the jubilee too.

The beacon lighting will run on Thursday, June 2 (9.45pm for community beacons).

Registrations need to be made before May 31. There is a guide on how to take part at: queensjubileebeacons.com