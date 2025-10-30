Key part of Sleaford town centre regeneration moves closer

North Kesteven District Council offices on East Gate, Sleaford. Credit: LDRS

Thousands have been set aside for one of North Kesteven District Council’s “long-held” goals in regenerating Sleaford town centre.

The council hopes to eventually build a pedestrian footbridge between Money’s Yard and the Bristol Arcade, to improve access across the River Slea.

A £40,000 budget has been created to secure the privately-held land at the rear of Bristol Arcade.

A new footbridge has been on the cards for several years as part of the Heart of Sleaford masterplan, creating a new focal point for the town centre near the Marketplace and Southgate.

There are no current plans for the bridge, but the council says the purchase could unlock the opportunity in future.

The land is currently used for private parking, and is not accessible by the public.

A spokesperson for North Kesteven District Council said: “Funding has been set aside to safeguard a piece of land that may unlock future access opportunities at the Heart of Sleaford.

“One of the District Council’s long-held long-term plans for connecting parts of the town centre is to build a pedestrian bridge between Money’s Yard on one side of the River Slea and the Bristol Arcade on the other, leading on to the Market Place and Southgate.

“Although there are no current proposals to do so, other than an aspiration, the creation of the £40,000 budget enables purchase of the land to help secure the long-term future of any footbridge scheme within the wider Heart of Sleaford project.”

The Heart of Sleaford project, which also includes a new cinema and public space improvements, was first given council backing in 2019 but faced delays during the pandemic.

The council also committed extra funds earlier this year to the pot for making the cinema a reality, taking it up to £5million.

The council’s Executive Board also approved a £410,000 capital budget on September 18 2025 for its Moneys Yard – Heart of Sleaford project aspirations which allows for future regeneration of the area including improvements to car parking and public realm.