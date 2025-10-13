New, multi-use building in Boston starts to take shape as multi-million pound redevelopment scheme moves forward

The steel framework in place for the new Crown House, in Boston.

A new, three-storey building is beginning to take shape in Boston as part of multi-million pound plans to redevelop a rundown part of the town.

Earlier this year, Crown House, the former Government building in Lincoln Lane, was demolished as Boston Borough Council’s Rosegarth Square project pressed ahead.

The scheme had already seen the demolition of the neighbouring unit formerly occupied by B&M and Dunelm.

The work aims to revamp the area between the River Haven and the bus station.

An artist's impression of the proposed new Crown House, in Boston.

The vision – which includes a new sensory garden and amphitheatre-style seating area – is being brought about thanks to £14.8 million of Levelling Up money from the Government.

Over the last couple of weeks, the steel framework for the building that will replace Crown House has been put in place.

The new Crown House building will be a mixed-use development, with retail space on the ground floor and apartments on the upper two storeys.

Provisions for new public toilet facilities and the relocation of the existing Changing Places facility also form part of this redevelopment.

Another angle on the work. Picture: Boston Borough Council

In an update to the project today (Monday, October 13), Boston Borough Council said: “The work programme up to this point has seen all the drainage, electrical and foundations for the building created. Steelworks involve designing, making and putting together steel parts like columns and beams to form the strong frame of a building. These parts are then connected on-site using bolts or welding.

“Once the framework has been erected, the team will be able to begin laying bricks, completing the roofing; all leading to a beautifully regenerated space for all to enjoy!”

At the time of the plans being approved, documents submitted to the council outlined space for nine apartments and four retail units on the site near the police station. However, during a meeting of the council’s planning committee, the project manager for the construction explained that the ground floor would be a ‘flexible space’ depending on available options, such as accommodating three retail units instead.

Coun Dale Broughton, the deputy leader of the council at the time, now its leader, strongly supported the proposal.

The old Crown House during its demolition. Picture kindly shared with The Standard by Christiaan Lowe Photography

Highlighting its potential to reduce anti-social behaviour in the town centre by fostering improved pride of place, he said: “As a town centre portfolio holder, I’m very aware this area is full of anti-social behaviour and I believe this plan will be a welcoming sight to both residents and new visitors to Boston.”