North Kesteven solar farm looks set to be turned down over archaeology worries

Proposed site of a solar farm on Mareham Lane near Scredington, North Kesteven. From planning documents. Credit: Mareham Lane Solar Ltd

Plans for a proposed solar farm in an ‘archaeologically sensitive area’ have been turned down.

The 75-hectare farm would have been based on either side of Mareham Lane, near Scredington, south of Sleaford, and could have powered 15,000 homes.

However, North Kesteven council officers said there hadn’t been enough investigation into the area’s archaeology, where prehistoric, Roman and medieval discoveries have been made.

The site is also close to the remains of a 14th-century stone cross which likely marked an important boundary.

Peter Grubb, speaking for applicant Mareham Lane Solar Ltd, told a planning committee: “The cross is heavily damaged, and is now just a stump.

“If the application is approved, there will be positive restoration for it.”

However, councillors were concerned that trial trenches hadn’t been dug to determine whether the two patches of land contained important archaeological features.

Mr Grubb said this would be done after permission was given as it was very disruptive, saying this was “the common sense approach”.

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey (Con) said: “It’s clear there are extensive unanswered concerns about the archaeology.

“I’m also concerned about how the archaeology would be treated – we want whoever is on site to respect it.”

Councillor Linda Edwards-Shea (Lab) said: “We have to think about the cumulative impact, with two other solar farms and Anglian Water’s reservoir planned nearby. There will be major changes for residents.

“The cross isn’t just a lump of broken stone in a field – it can be really valuable for tourism.”

Consultation is currently ongoing with local parish councils due to last-minute objections they submitted.

The committee voted unanimously to give the officers power to decide when this is completed, almost certainly meaning the application will be rejected.