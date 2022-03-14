Parking restrictions to cut congestion in Caythorpe High Street approved

Caythorpe EMN-220314-192937001

Local county councillor Alexander Maughan reported back to villagers today that proposals for parking restrictions on sections of High Street in Caythorpe were going ahead after a full public consultation in July 2021.

The results were considered by the county council regulations committee who have approved the scheme to be installed in the coming year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six public objections were received to the scheme, with some requesting more yellow lines than the ones proposed. The county highways team will keep under review the impact of the scheme once in place and make adjustments as necessary. Stagecoach and other key stakeholders have supported the scheme.

The single and double yellow lines along stretchs near junctions will complete the project begun with Caythorpe and Frieston Parish Council to make High Street safer and less congested.