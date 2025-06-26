Plans for Extension at Jaguar Land Rover Dealership in Kirton

The Land Rover dealership at Kirton.

Plans to expand a car dealership in Kirton, near Boston, have been revealed.

Martin Duckworth Ltd has applied to Boston Borough Council for permission to build a single-storey extension at its Jaguar Land Rover dealership on Avalon Road.

The extension, next the existing ‘parts intake’ area, will be used for deliveries and to house a turntable, according to planning documents submitted on Tuesday (June 17).

The applicant’s design and access statement explained: “The extension includes a space for a photographic turntable used for photographing vehicles. The current turntable is situated within the existing building.

“Relocating the turntable to the new extension will create additional internal car servicing areas.”

The plans also say the new space will enable vehicle parts to be dropped off and stored securely outside of business hours.

The documents also stated: “Deliveries will be made straight into the new extension. Access doors have been provided for this. New doors into the existing parts departments allow parts to be moved into the existing building internal storage areas.”