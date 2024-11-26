South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership sign a Motion for the Ocean

The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership has pledged its commitment to playing its part in keeping the marine environment and our coastal waters clean and healthy.

The Motion for the Ocean is primarily backed by the Local Government Association Coastal Special Interest Group (LGA Coastal SIG) and recognises that ‘our ocean and climate are in a state of emergency.’ Over thirty councils across England have made pledges in support of the Motion since its introduction in 2021.

By supporting the Motion for the Ocean, the Partnership recognises that local government play a vital role in supporting the health and productivity of our oceans, and that the communities the Partnership serves in South Holland, Boston and East Lindsey are on the frontline for managing the crisis the ocean is in.

The LGA Coastal SIG highlights that the oceans are often left out from the climate action plans of many local authorities and aims to raise awareness for this and cause change – partly by attaining the support of local councils.

L-R: Cllr Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, Cllr Nick Worth, Leader of South Holland District Council, and Cllr Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council

The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership has made seven pledges, which have been signed by Cllr Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, Cllr Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, and Cllr Nick Worth, Leader of South Holland District Council.

In a joint statement, Cllr Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, Cllr Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, and Cllr Nick Worth, Leader of South Holland District Council, said “We are proud to be supporting the Motion for the Ocean, and recognise the importance of keeping our coastal waters healthy for years to come.

“The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership will ensure our pledges are followed up on as part of our ongoing commitment to support the environment and reduce the impact of climate change. We anticipate that our hard work will make a lasting difference for our local landscape and communities.

“With our seven pledges and heightened concern for the prosperity of the ocean, we are confident that the Partnership is taking a positive step forward.”

The pledges include:

Review within 12 months the actions and projects that have been undertaken to promote ocean recovery in South and East Lincolnshire and understand further opportunities that may exist alongside the resources required to do more. Consider the implications for ocean recovery in strategic decisions, plans, procurement and approaches to decisions by the Partnership Councils, primarily in planning/planning policy, regeneration, skills and economic policy, aligning with climate change mitigation and adaptation requirements. Ensure that the Local Nature Recovery Strategy for Greater Lincolnshire strives to support ocean recovery both through supporting healthier coastal waters and inland watercourses. Work with partner agencies such as Anglian Water, the Environment Agency, Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project, developers, and others to explore ways to improve the water quality of our rivers and coastal waters benefitting nature and residents alike. Work with partners and relevant authorities to promote and support ocean literacy across South and East Lincolnshire, including ensuring all pupils are given the opportunity to experience the ocean first-hand before leaving primary school and promote sustainable and equitable access to the ocean, through physical and digital experiences for all residents. Promote marine citizenship through all appropriate means, including through supporting staff to attend awareness raising volunteering events such as beach cleans or habitat creation/management activities to raise awareness and understanding of our problems facing the marine environment through a ‘source to sea’ approach. Write to the Government asking them to put the ocean into net recovery by 2030, following expert guidance.

For more information about the Motion for the Ocean and the LGA Coastal SIG, please visit this website: lgacoastalsig.com/motion-for-the-ocean/