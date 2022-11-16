The deadline is looming for candidates to get their names in for a by-election to fill a vacant district council seat for the Folkingham area.

Candidates must get their nomination papers in this week.

Coun Jan Hansen, who used to run the Chocolate House in Folkingham, stepped down this month after three and a half years representing the Toller Ward on South Kesteven District Council, after he became disenchanted with local politics claiming he would ’not compromise’ his conscience.

Local authority officials say candidates wishing to run in the upcoming by election, must submit nomination papers before 4pm on Friday November 18. The by-election will be held on December 15.

Completed nomination papers must be signed by a proposer, seconder and eight others eligible to vote in local government elections for the Toller Ward, and delivered by appointment to the office of the Returning Officer,

South Kesteven House, St Peter's Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PZ.

Information packs and nomination papers are available from the SKDC website at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/byelections.

Candidates can also get in contact with the SKDC Elections Team who are on hand to explain the application process and answer any questions.

The team are contactable on 01476 406080 or by emailing [email protected]

They are also available to informally check nominations papers ahead of submission. Anyone who wishes to make an appointment should email [email protected]

With only a few weeks remaining before the by-election, eligible residents who wish to vote should ensure they are registered to do so before the deadline, particularly those who have recently moved or are turning 18..

Anyone not already registered can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before the end of November 29 to register to vote.

The website will ask for a name, current and previous address and nationality, as well as a date of birth and National Insurance number.

Those who are not able to vote in person can apply for a postal or proxy vote. The deadline for applying for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday November 30. For a proxy vote, it is 5pm on Wednesday December 7.

