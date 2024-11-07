Dr Caroline Johnson becomes second Lincolnshire MP in new Shadow Cabinet

Dr Caroline Johnson becomes the second Lincolnshire MP in the new Shadow Cabinet.

A second Lincolnshire MP has been selected to join the Shadow cabinet of new Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, has been made Shadow Minister of State for Health and Social Care.

“Delighted” at the appointment, Dr Johnson commented: “I look forward to bringing experiences gained through my medical work as a children's doctor, as well as my time as a minister and on the Health and Social Care Committee, to this role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she was pleased to be working alongside Ed Argar, the new Shadow Health Secretary, on analysing policy in this regard and supporting Mrs Badenoch as she leads the party in “scrutinising the Government and holding them to account.”

On Tuesday Victoria Atkins, Member of Parliament for Louth & Horncastle, was made Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, by the new leader.

Ms Atkins attended the first meeting of the new Shadow Cabinet on Tuesday morning.

Ms Atkins recently criticised measures in the Budget that remove inheritance tax protections from farms and impose further tax obligations on farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on her new role Ms Atkins said: "I am proud to represent one of the most beautiful rural and coastal constituencies in the country.

“I want to hold this government to account on the serious and urgent challenges of food security, climate change, flooding and the survival of family farms. I am raring to go!"