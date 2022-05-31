Lincolnshire County Council leader welcomes government “Windfall tax” despite voting against it

Coun Martin Hill says he didn’t doubt that “the government would find the right approach to help families.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled plans to give every household a £400 discount on energy bill, with the poorest also getting £650 to help with the cost of living.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will partly be paid for with a windfall tax on soaring oil and gas companies’ profits.

Lincolnshire opposition parties had called for the government to take this measure at the council’s AGM last week, but Conservatives voted the motion down, saying the government should be free to decide how to respond.

Coun Hill has now commented on Mr Sunak’s announcement: “These are extraordinary times, with the pandemic and war in Ukraine causing soaring prices. Prior to this announcement, the government had already prepared a range of support worth £22bn, including a council tax rebate and an extension of the Household Support Fund.

“However, the government had made it clear that they planned to do more to help struggling families, and they have delivered on that promise. This is an extremely generous package of additional measures, with all households benefiting from hundreds of pounds worth of extra support.

“We weren’t against a windfall tax – we were confident that the government would find the right approach to help families. That’s why we rejected the motion before council on Friday, which was more about political point scoring than a genuine attempt to support those in need.

“In contrast, the government has clearly given these proposals serious and careful consideration, and we are fully supportive of the measures, which we are sure will make a real difference to families across the country.”

It is hoped that the government’s efforts will help people most affected by the cost of living crisis, which is seeing energy bills soar.