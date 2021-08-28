MP speaks up in Commons on IVF treatment injustice

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham. EMN-210828-093920001

Dr Johnson recently raised the matter in Parliament when questioning the Health Minister.

She said: “I raised the issue of IVF treatment being refused for women whose husband or partner has a child in a previous relationship.

“IVF is a lifeline for many people who are desperate to conceive. Sadly, many women are being denied IVF treatment on the grounds that their partner already has a child from a previous relationship.

“I believe that treatment for infertility should be available based on the medical need of the woman involved – and not be based on arbitrary criteria related to the history of the person they have fallen in love with.”

Dr Johnson said she will be meeting with the chief executive of Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group to discuss this directly.

She said: “If this issue has affected you, please do get in touch to share your experiences at [email protected] .”

She is supporting a campaign by Sarah Barker, of North Hykeham, who has a condition making it difficult to fall pregnant, but was denied IVF treatment. She has set up a 12,000-name petition with other stepmums.