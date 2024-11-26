PCC’s Freedom of London award

PCC Marc Jones receiving his certificate as a Freeman of London. (Supplied)

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London in a ceremony in the capital.

Mr Jones now joins Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana, Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Bill Gates and Morgan Freeman. Professor Sir Jonathan Van Tam Van and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher are among notable natives of Lincolnshire who have also received the award.

The honour dates back to 1237 and is awarded by the City of London Corporation to individuals as a way of paying tribute to their outstanding contribution to public life, or to celebrate a very significant achievement.

Mr Jones was nominated by James Thompson, former chairman of the City of London Police Authority, in recognition of his work as chairman of the National Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and his commitment to raising the profile of Lincolnshire.

PCC Marc Jones (left) is made a Freedom of the City of London. Photo supplied

“I am extremely honoured to receive the freedom of the city and particularly delighted it is in recognition of my efforts to fight for Lincolnshire on the national stage,” Mr Jones said.

“I am delighted that the honour allows me opportunities to promote our fantastic county, its businesses and achievements to other freemen from across the UK and abroad.”

Mr Jones has also been appointed to the board of directors of the College of Policing - an independent body that supports professional development, sets standards and shares knowledge and good practise across national policing.