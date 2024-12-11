Rob Waltham to represent Conservatives in Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election

Coun Rob Waltham.

The leader of North Lincolnshire Council has been chosen as the Conservative candidate for next May’s Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Rob Waltham secured the nomination at an event held at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln on Saturday, defeating contenders including ex-MPs Karl McCartney, Matt Warman and Ben Bradley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An honour to be selected by Conservative members as their candidate for Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire,” Coun Waltham posted online.

“The creation of a mayor for Lincolnshire is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our region, to unlock better-paid jobs, improve transport links, and create brighter prospects for children and young people.

“It is an opportunity we cannot afford to waste, and I am ready to ensure Lincolnshire gets the leadership it deserves to maximize this moment.”

Conservative members from across the county took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate Coun Waltham, including Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh and Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to Rob Waltham on being chosen as the Conservative candidate for Lincolnshire Mayor,” wrote Coun Hill.

“He gave a strong performance in front of hundreds of local Conservatives to win the nomination.

“He’s Lincolnshire born and bred & having worked with him for many years I know that he will champion our county with passion & the extensive experience which he has.”

Former Conservative MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns has been confirmed as the candidate for Reform UK in next year’s mayoral election, while Labour will be represented by Jason Stockwood, vice-chairman of Grimsby Town Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire was approved by central government in September after being delayed by July’s General Election.

The agreement promises an additional £24 million per year for the region, with an elected mayor serving as the direct link to Westminster.