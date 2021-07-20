South Kesteven residents reminded to keep electoral register information up to date

Keep up to date on the electoral register. EMN-210324-120905001

During the next few weeks, South Kesteven District Council will be contacting around 66,000 residential properties, by email or by post, to ensure the electoral register is up to date.

The annual canvass will help identify any residents not registered so they can be encouraged to sign up ready to vote in any elections.

Karen Bradford, Electoral Registration Officer for South Kesteven, said: “Every year, South Kesteven District Council is required by law to conduct an annual canvass to make sure the electoral register is up to date. The purpose of this is to identify everyone who should be on the electoral register.

“It’s important that residents look out for messages from South Kesteven District Council, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address. However we make contact, by email or post, simply follow the instructions we send you as this will make sure you get to have your say at election time.”

The email communication asks householders to check the names of people registered at an address using an online system. Where a response is not received, South Kesteven District Council is required to send a confirmation letter to the property by post.

For those who do not receive an email, South Kesteven District Council will write to the property instead with instructions of what to do next.

People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration messages and check the details. Research by the Electoral Commission indicates that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

Anyone with a query regarding the canvass process should contact the electoral services team during normal office hours on 01476 40 60 80 or email [email protected]