The Pulitzer Hotel rooms and suites are spread across 25 five-star, converted canal houses

Staying in a 17th century canal house is pure luxury

There are luxury hotel suites and then there is The Merchant Suite at the aptly named Pulitzer Hotel in Amsterdam. This could very well be the most sumptuous and beautiful place to stay in the city.

Our family had been swept to its doors with a private transfer from the airport - all part of the service - setting us up for a peek at the lifestyle today’s rich and famous enjoy around the world.

The recently renovated, 17th-century converted canal house was once the haunt of merchants and aristocracy and we were lucky enough to be treated to a taste of that elevated life during a short but memorable stay with stunning views of the Keizersgracht canal.

The superb Merchant Suite living room at the Pulitzer Hotel, Amsterdam

The five of us - mum, dad and three daughters - had a choice of three bedrooms over three floors, three bathrooms decked out in marble, a kitchenette with unlimited snacks, a living/dining room with a stocked wine fridge, including Champagne, and a complimentary mini bar. There’s even a study. But work was not something on our minds!

The decor is high-end traditional with modern twists. The oil paintings on the wall reflect Amsterdam’s Golden Age and we could bask in everything the 115 sq m suite had to offer. Like modern-day VIPs we could call on our personal concierge to organise our day if we wanted to and even call on someone to pack or unpack our bags. Move over Kim Kardashian.

The hotel is the brainchild of Peter Pulitzer (grandson of Pulitzer Prize founder Joseph Pulitzer) who saw great potential in the beautiful but dilapidated canal houses of Amsterdam. He purchased twelve houses along the Prinsengracht and Keizersgracht canals in 1970 and created Amsterdam’s oldest five-star hotel. There are now 25 converted properties within the collection of rooms and suites.

The little luxurious touches we loved included the Quooker tap, and my teenage daughters made good use of the Dyson Airwrap hairdryer. The suite also comes equipped with a gym kit if we’d had time to keep up our fitness regime.

There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms - ideal for a family stay

Our exercise came instead in the form of discovering this amazing city with its wealth of charm and culture. This is where our I Amsterdam cards gave us the chance to navigate the city while saving a lot of money on entry and transport. The card itself is the ticket for each attraction, which makes it very easy and convenient.

There are 70 museums in Amsterdam - a lot to discover. So, with just a short time here to take in the atmosphere we’d picked out what we hoped would be destinations to make lasting memories and what suited our tastes. It’s often good to try and find those hidden gems within a city where millions of tourists flock every year.

Our first stop was the H’art Museum, where we were particularly keen to take in an exhibition of 60 works by Wassily Kandinsky. It was such a treat for my husband and I as we bought our first print on our honeymoon in Venice 17 years ago. The Amsterdam Museum, in the same building, provided a deep dive into the city’s rich history. Our youngest daughter particularly loved the interactive exhibits.

The Straat Museum (entry not included with I Amsterdam card) was a must-see for us too as it’s a celebration of street art in all its vibrant, eclectic glory. There are more than 160 artworks by over 150 artists from all over the world. And as the collection is constantly growing, there's always a good chance of catching artists live in action.

The artwork in the suite reflects the city’s history

There are many benefits of the brilliant tourist card, not least the chance to take a wonderful, free twilight canal cruise allowing us to appreciate Amsterdam’s beauty from the water. There’s free bike hire too in the capital that has more bikes than people - 800,000.

It was hard, however, not to feel the lure of our gorgeous hotel suite and the promise of dinner in the hotel’s restaurant Jansz. The oysters, served two ways, were a particular highlight, as was the Dorset lamb, cooked to perfection. Each dish was a wonderful treat, expertly presented and the service was attentive and warm, making us feel truly pampered.

Breakfast was also a feast with freshly baked pastries, artisanal breads, and a selection of local cheeses and meats.

Throughout our stay the Pulitzer staff went out of their way to make our stay an unforgettable and very special experience. Throw in a treasure hunt for children and you can add fun to the mix too. This hotel takes our top prize for the best luxury hotel in Amsterdam.

The Merchant Suite’s office

Discover Amsterdam’s hidden gems

Museum Ons’ Lieve Heer op Solder: The canal house museum, built during the 1660s, has a warren of historic living areas and a Roman Catholic church concealed in the rafters.

NEMO’s Roof: The rooftop at NEMO Science Museum boasts some of the most spectacular views of downtown Amsterdam.

De Koffieschenkerij: Enjoy a chai latte or tea in the cloister garden of the Oude Kerk.

Mezrab: Professional storytellers entertain in this unique cultural centre in the Oostelijke Eilanden (Eastern Docklands).

REM Eiland: Dine 22 metres above the water in a former pirate radio station. The restaurant bar at REM Eiland is open for cocktails and lavish multi-course evening meals.

Take a boat ride along The Prinsengracht Canal

Nieuwendammerdijk and Cafe ‘t Sluisje: Fishermen, shipbuilders and traders built their homes here, designed in the same style as the traditional canal houses.

LAB 111: Housed in a former pathological anatomy lab, LAB111 is a quirky cinema and cultural space.

Amsterdam City Archives: The Amsterdam City Archives has fascinating (and free) exhibitions downstairs in the underground vault of a former bank.

The Houseboat (Woonboot) Museum: Experience life aboard a traditional Dutch houseboat with this miniature floating museum.

Podium Mozaïek: Enjoy music, theatre and dance at Podium Mozaïek. The spectacular sun-soaked terrace is the perfect spot to indulge in Mediterranean-inspired food and craft beers.

Orgelpark: Orgelpark is an international concert hall featuring the church organ.

Travel facts

To book The Merchant Suite at Pulitzer: Rates start from £3,404. For more information, please visit pulitzeramsterdam.com

Find out all about the I Amsterdam card at www.iamsterdam.com/en/i-am/i-amsterdam-city-card

More information on The Straat Museum at www.straatmuseum.com