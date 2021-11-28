Service to celebrate renovation of war graves in village

Cranwell church EMN-150213-144338001

Priest in Charge, Rev Al Jenkins explained that in 2016, the Armed Force Covenant Fund Trust provided the Commonwealth War Graves Commission with a grant to renovate war graves across the United Kingdom. Phase one focussed on more than 6,000 scattered graves, some of which were in small plots located in numerous churchyards, and was completed in late 2018.

Phase two commenced in 2019 to renovate a large churchyard plot at St Andrew’s Church, Cranwell, as well as 11 war cemeteries. Hampered by the Covid pandemic, work got under way in the spring of this year.

With long links to RAF Cranwell, many members of the RAF, former members and civilians employed at the station are buried in the east side of the graveyard.

Earlier casualties from Cranwell dating from the First World War onwards, are buried elsewhere in the churchyard.

Rev Jenkins said: “The grant enabled the commission to carry out a comprehensive renovation of the east plot which included realigning 120 headstones, creating standard borders and planting, re-levelling the ground and laying new turf.

“It looks really stunning and respectful now.”

The project was led by the CWGC’s regional manager Chris Hawes and the work carried out by the church’s own team with support from contractors. The project also benefitted from the support and guidance of church warden, retired Wing Commander Trevor Bush.