Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A153 last night (June 3).

Officers were called at 9pm to the A153 at Honington where a black Triumph motorcycle is believed to have been involved in a single vehicle collision.

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, has sadly died. His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

