Appeal following fatal collision on the A153 near Honington
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A153 last night (June 3).
Officers were called at 9pm to the A153 at Honington where a black Triumph motorcycle is believed to have been involved in a single vehicle collision.
A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, has sadly died. His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.”
If you witnessed the collision, captured dashcam footage or may have any other information that can assist with inquiries, email [email protected] or call 01522 212316 quoting incident 477 of June 3.