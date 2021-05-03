Boston-area road to be closed for 11 days for electricity company works

A road on the outskirts of Boston is to be closed for more than a week as Western Power Distribution (WPD) carry out work in the area.

By David Seymour
Monday, 3rd May 2021, 2:42 pm
The Sibsey Lane end of Pilley's Lane, Boston. Picture: Google StreetviewThe Sibsey Lane end of Pilley's Lane, Boston. Picture: Google Streetview

Pilley’s Lane is scheduled to close tomorrow (Tuesday, May 4) for 11 days.

A WPD spokesman apologised for the inconvenience caused, adding: “We have some overhead lines which are nearing the end of their lifespan and are in close proximity to trees. To reduce the risk of power cuts to customers we are replacing the overhead lines with an underground cable. While the road is closed we will also carry out some additional works that will save us from having to apply for a future road closure.”

* The information in this story originally came from a public notice published in this newspaper. You can read more public notices in our classified section.