Boston-area road to be closed for 11 days for electricity company works

Pilley’s Lane is scheduled to close tomorrow (Tuesday, May 4) for 11 days.
A WPD spokesman apologised for the inconvenience caused, adding: “We have some overhead lines which are nearing the end of their lifespan and are in close proximity to trees. To reduce the risk of power cuts to customers we are replacing the overhead lines with an underground cable. While the road is closed we will also carry out some additional works that will save us from having to apply for a future road closure.”
