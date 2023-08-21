Footpath improvements planned along Rauceby Drove will take up to three weeks

Highways engineers will be be carrying out kerbing, footway and drainage improvements on Rauceby Drove as an extension of their resurfacing works on the A153 near the village.

These additional works along one of the main roads into South Rauceby will start on Monday August 21 and take up to three weeks.

The county highways department says the work will reduce disruption in the future.

A full road closure will be in place from the A153/Rauceby Drove junction to the Southgate Spinneys/ Rauceby Drove junction. Access for pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained throughout the works.

The diversion route for the closure will be via Main Street / Thorpe Drove / A153, and vice versa.

Works have been ongoing to rebuild the A153 Grantham Road around the level crossing in Rauceby since July 24.