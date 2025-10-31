Motorists warned of road closure in Boston following two-vehicle collision
A road in Boston has been closed this morning (Friday, October 31) following a two-vehicle collision.
The incident took place along the A16 Spalding Road between the Liquorpond Street roundabout and Redstone Road, Lincolnshire Police has said.
A short while ago, a police spokesman said the road was closed between the Liquorpond Street roundabout and the London Road roundabout as a result of the collision.
They asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.