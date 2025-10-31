Motorists warned of road closure in Boston following two-vehicle collision

By David Seymour
Published 31st Oct 2025, 10:37 GMT
Lincolnshire Police news.placeholder image
Lincolnshire Police news.
A road in Boston has been closed this morning (Friday, October 31) following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident took place along the A16 Spalding Road between the Liquorpond Street roundabout and Redstone Road, Lincolnshire Police has said.

A short while ago, a police spokesman said the road was closed between the Liquorpond Street roundabout and the London Road roundabout as a result of the collision.

They asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Related topics:MotoristsLondon Road
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice