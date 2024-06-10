New map published to a great day out in Stamford and north Cambs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People in Stamford, Peterborough and north Cambridgeshire have been encouraged to get out and explore the region with an outstanding new map, which has been published to promote the attractions on a new bus route.

Renowned local cartoonist and illustrator, John Elson, has produced the map to highlight the attractions on Stagecoach East’s new 27 Service which runs between Stamford and Peterborough via Wittering, Winsford, Caster and Ailsworth, and Longthorpe.

The map graphically represents points of international significance such as Burghley House in Stamford, Peterborough Cathedral and Wittering RAF Base, as well as points of more local interest, such as the Key Theatre, Stamford Arts Centre, Ferry Meadows, All Saints church in Wittering and the riverside walks in Castor and Ailsworth. Also, local pubs, shops and other important facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Boden, Business Deveopment Director of Stagecoach East, said: “The 27 runs through such a beautiful region, which features genuinely internationally important sites and some simply lovely countryside and local villages. It is a fantastic opportunity to get onboard and have a great day out with the family – maybe a walk by the river and lunch at the Feathers pub in Castor, or a visit to the Stamford Arts Centre and Friday Market.

Stamford-Peterborough map

“There is so much to see easily and at great value by bus!

“It is such a pleasure to be working with everyone at Wittering Council who have worked so hard to bring the 27 back to the area. Their passion for the region is infectious and this wonderful piece of artwork is just one part of that. We are very grateful to be working on this together.”