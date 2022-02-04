Plans for new M180 service station at Barnetby Top

Plans for service station and lorry park at Barnetby interchange, M180

Two ‘drive-thrus’, a fuel station, a 200-space lorry park and a café are proposed for the Barnetby Top interchange.

It would be located next to the busy intersection between the M180, A180, A15 and A18 to cater to the needs of travellers and lorry drivers.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal promises a big jobs boost, with up to 75 full-time roles expected to be created, but people in Barnetby-le-Wold have shared worries about the major development on their doorstep.

The plans for outline permission have been drawn up by the Lindum Group and the Brocklesby Estate.

The site, just south of the interchange, would also include electric vehicle charging points and short-stay caravan parking bays.

In total, it would be able to park 162 cars and 200 lorries.

Access would be created onto the A18, with vehicles only turning left as they leave.

The application before North Lincolnshire Council claims the park will provide much-needed services for lorries travelling to and from the Humber’s ports and businesses.

It says: “There are at least three private lorry parks [on the M180] which are regularly full during the peak period.

“Accordingly, HGV drivers often have no choice but to park up in laybys or other inappropriate off-line locations, such as industrial estates, and stop overnight.”

Both of the drive-thru restaurants – which haven’t been named yet – are expected to employ up to 25 people.

Another 13 would work in the petrol garage shop, with a further 23 in the café.

The development has been in the pipeline for several years, with progress stalled due to the Covid pandemic.

A similar, smaller service station is currently located nearby on the same interchange.

However, residents in Barnetby-le-Wold have expressed concerns about the major development just outside the village, and the traffic it would attract.

One comment left on North Lincolnshire Council’s planning page said: “It will be on the edge of a thriving village, we live in the countryside to benefit from this.

“What will be done to combat high levels of pollution, vehicle, noise and light pollution therefore affecting health?”

Another said: “It is often difficult to exit the village because of the volume of traffic using the roundabout, and this development would substantially increase that.”

They added: “This proposed exit for cars is dangerous as it is on a bend on the road.”