Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lincolnshire highways teams are set to carry a £180,000 resurfacing project along the entire length of Fen Road in Timberland.

The improvements to the fenland roads network do mean that there will need to be a diversion during the week-long work.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of Highways said: “These resurfacing works will make a very real difference for all those who use this road. We're spending £180,000 on this stretch which will run from the junction of Church Lane to Timberland Drove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Resurfacing works like these do mean that a diversion route will need to be in place, but our expert crews will do everything possible to complete the programme as quickly as possible and reduce any disruption to the least amount of time necessary.”

Fen Road, Timberland will be closed for resurfacing works for a week. Photo: Google

The works will begin on Tuesday, May 21 and have a planned end date of Wednesday, May 29, subject to suitable weather. On-site working hours are from 7am to 5pm and the road will need to be closed for the duration of the works.

The signed diversion route will be; Martin Road/Timberland Road, B1191 (Martin Straight), Martin Dales Drove, Witham Bank and vice versa.

Ms Cassar added: “All businesses will remain open as usual during the programme or work. Access to Peacock Waters shall be from Timberland Drove. The route will be clearly signposted throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Naturally, there will be some traffic disruption whilst the improvement is put in place. This is unavoidable given the nature and the complexity of the works themselves and I’d like to thank anyone effected by the works for their patience and understanding while we complete the programme.”