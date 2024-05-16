£180,000 resurfacing works scheduled for road in Timberland
The improvements to the fenland roads network do mean that there will need to be a diversion during the week-long work.
Karen Cassar, assistant director of Highways said: “These resurfacing works will make a very real difference for all those who use this road. We're spending £180,000 on this stretch which will run from the junction of Church Lane to Timberland Drove.
“Resurfacing works like these do mean that a diversion route will need to be in place, but our expert crews will do everything possible to complete the programme as quickly as possible and reduce any disruption to the least amount of time necessary.”
The works will begin on Tuesday, May 21 and have a planned end date of Wednesday, May 29, subject to suitable weather. On-site working hours are from 7am to 5pm and the road will need to be closed for the duration of the works.
The signed diversion route will be; Martin Road/Timberland Road, B1191 (Martin Straight), Martin Dales Drove, Witham Bank and vice versa.
Ms Cassar added: “All businesses will remain open as usual during the programme or work. Access to Peacock Waters shall be from Timberland Drove. The route will be clearly signposted throughout.
“Naturally, there will be some traffic disruption whilst the improvement is put in place. This is unavoidable given the nature and the complexity of the works themselves and I’d like to thank anyone effected by the works for their patience and understanding while we complete the programme.”
For up-to-date information about roadworks, go to: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.
