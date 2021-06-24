Road near Boston to be closed for two weeks for repairs

Roadworks. Library image.

The B1183 between the B1184, near Frithville, and Richardson’s Bridge, at Cowbridge, is scheduled to be shut from Wednesday, June 30, to Wednesday, July 14, for patching works (weather permitting).

This will entail repairs being made wherever the road surface has failed, from pot holes and crumbling edges to dips and ruts.

A diversion will be in place during the course of the work, with motorists being taken along the B1184, A16 through Sibsey, and B1183 and vice versa.