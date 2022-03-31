Ten weeks of traffic disruption ahead on A153 between Billinghay and Tattershall Bridge

Emergency work on the collapsed culvert on the A153 in April 2020. Photo: LCC EMN-220331-164040001

The works will mean traffic disruption between Tattershall Bridge and Billinghay for ten weeks this spring.

The essential works are being carried out to replace a deteriorated small span bridge underneath the A153.

Initially part of this section was replaced as an emergency measure in April 2020 due to a collapsed culvert, leading to lengthy detours for locals for a number of days, and now the remaining structure around that repair is to be rebuilt.

The job will be carried out in two phases with works scheduled to begin on April 11 and be completed on June 24.

Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department says during that period there will be some “unavoidable disruption” to local traffic with temporary signals controlling movement along the section of the A153 halfway between Tattershall Bridge and Billinghay. However, traffic control will be removed from the stretch of road across the Easter Bank Holiday to avoid hold-ups to tourist traffic before being reinstated on Tuesday April 19.

Council officials advise residents to seek alternative routes during rush hour as lengthy queues are likely at the site. The likely detour option would be the B1189 and B1192 via Billinghay, Martin, Woodhall and Coningsby/Tattershall.

Karen Cassar assistant director highways said: “Unfortunately, there is no way for us to avoid disruption to traffic around these essential works on the A153.

The sinkhole appeared in the A153 between Tattershall Bridge and Billinghay in April 2020. Now the repair job is to be completed over the space of 10 weeks this spring. Photo: Sleaford Police

“Because of the sheer volume of traffic that uses this road, we are advising those who can to use alternative routes and avoid the traffic control whilst the work is in progress.

“The bridge is in critical need of this rebuild and by doing this work we will ensure the longevity of the structure for years to come. We would like to thank everyone effected by this work for their continued patience whilst we get the task done.”

