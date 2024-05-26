Tattershall Castle flying its flag at half mast on Sunday. Photo: Tattershall Castle/Facebook

Tributes have been paid to the pilot of a Spitfire who has died following a crash yesterday (Saturday).

Emergency services were called to Langrick Road in Coningsby just before 1.20pm following reports that an aircraft had crashed into a field, later confirmed to be a Spitfire.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the injuries sustained by the RAF pilot, the sole occupant of the aircraft, were not survivable and he was sadly pronounced dead by the Ministry of Defence yesterday evening.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pilot has not been named, but his next of kin have been informed.

Nobody else is thought to have been injured as a result.

The road remains closed this morning (Sunday), and investigations are ongoing.

Tributes are now being paid to the pilot. Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins described the incident as a “sad day” and that her thoughts and prayers are “with the pilot’s loved ones, friends and the RAF family”.

“I am very sorry to hear the tragic news that an RAF pilot has died in the crash of a Spitfire near RAF Coningsby today,” she said in a statement.

"The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is a national jewel and this tragedy will be felt by all who have watched in awe as BBMF pilots swoop across our skies at national and local events in commemoration of those who fought for our freedom.”

Prime Minster Rishi Sunak also said it was “awful news to see the life of a serving RAF pilot cut short in this tragic event” and that his thoughts were with their family and loved ones.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also posted a statement paying tribute to the Spitfire pilot:

"Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby. Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family.”

The National Trust’s Tattershall Castle has flown their flag at half mast today, and in a statement posted on social media, said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathy to Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and all members of RAF Coningsby. Per Ardua Ad Astra” – the official motto of the Royal Air Force, which means "through adversity/struggle to the stars".