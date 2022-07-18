Witness appeal following collision on A52 at Threekingham

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two people were badly injured in a collision on the A52 at Threekingham.

By Andy Hubbert
Monday, 18th July 2022, 9:22 am
Police appeal for witnesses after Threekingham collision.
The incident took place at 2.45pm on Thursday, July 14 at the junction with Mareham Lane and involved a grey Nissan Qashqai and a blue Skoda Octavia.

A man and woman from the Skoda were seriously injured in the collision and remain in hospital.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of it.

If you can help with the investigation, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 270 of July 14.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

