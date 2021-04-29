46 is the age Brits finally stop worrying about what other people think of them

A study of 2,000 adults aged 55 and over found they also don't feel comfortable in their own skin until they turn 42 and aren't content in their careers until the ripe old age of 40.

When it comes to relationships though, adults are settled by the age of 37.

But while men are satisfied with the way they look by the time they reach 34, it takes the typical woman more than two years longer than that to feel happy with their own appearance.

It also emerged that as a result of feeling comfortable in their own skin and‘unapologetically themselves’, 72 per cent of adults feel more ‘content’ in life.

Victoria Betts from shoe brand Hotter.com, which commissioned the research, said: “Feeling comfort is crucial to being happy in life.

“But there are so many different areas in life to feel comfortable in, and it’s no wonder it takes Brits until their 40s to tick them all off.

“Our results found nearly seven in 10 adults think it’s important that people should be allowed to be unapologetically themselves.

“But for many, the desire to fit in, not make waves and go with the flow means they don’t have the confidence to do this until later in life.”