Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Coronation Street’s Sally Ann Matthews starts feud with Phillip Schofield - after BBC Homeland queue-gate joke

Corrie actor Sally Ann Matthews made a reference to the time This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby allegedly skipped the queues at Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state in September.

By Ethan Evans
23 minutes ago

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews has taken aim at This Morning host Phillip Schofield. The actor - who plays Jenny Bradley in the ITV soap opera - tweeted a joke that was made during the BBC’s Homeland Christmas Special.

The dig centred on the controversy that surrounded the daytime presenter, as well as co-host Holly Willoughby, for their so-called ‘queue-jumping’ antics last year. Both of them faced backlash for jumping ahead of the waiting public to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state after she passed away in September.

During the Homeland festive episode, a character was just about to make her way into a local shop before she was told “there’s a queue Phillip Schofield.”

Most Popular

    Sally Ann Matthews referenced the joke in a tweet following the special episode of the BBC show. She posted the quote directly followed by the hashtag #Motherland and a kiss.

    Though she was not the only person to react to the joke with a giggle. Viewers explained on social media how “genius” and “well played” the swipe at the 60-year-old was.

    Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have wholeheartedly denied jumping the lying-in-state queue and that they received VIP treatment. Though a clip did go viral online which showed the pair moving ahead of the queuing British public to see Her Majesty’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

    Elizabeth IIHolly WilloughbyBBCThis MorningITV
    Register
    Edit Account-Sign Out
    My AccountSign Out
    Follow us