Top 10 discs from the archives - timeless re-issues

Top ten CDs to explore (photo: adobe)

Kevin Bryan looks at top 10 re-issue CDs

Kevin Bryan

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picking 10 of the best re-issues

There are re-issues and archive anthologies well worth investigating.

Arrival of the CD in 1982 prompted a whole new approach to record marketing on behalf of all the major labels.

Suddenly all ancient recordings, gathering dust in record company archives, became viable commercial proposition as punters rushed to replace tired old vinyl albums with new state of the art CDs.

This process has now continued for the past four decades and, although sales may have slowed in recent years, astute researchers are still able to unearth occasional forgotten gems from time to time.

1 - Steve Ashley’s Family Album-Remastered

Steve Ashley's Family Album

Re-mastered and expanded version of singer-songwriter Ashley’s critically acclaimed but unjustly neglected collection from 1979.

2 - Arrival (Cherry Red)

Friends Arrival complete recordings (1969-73)

Friends: Complete Recordings (1969-1973)

Interesting anthology exploring musical output of Arrival, whose distinctive brand of blue-eyed soul enjoyed glimpse of chart success.

3 - Waylon Jennings (Cherry Red)

Waylon Jennings Singer of Sad Songs

Singer of Sad Songs

Waylon helped to found outlaw country movement with fellow Texan Willie Nelson and this CD re-issue brings the contents of four of his RCA albums from early 70s.

4 - Circus (Talking Elephant)

Circus

Circus

Fascinating period piece from 1969, supplying early vehicle for talents of flute and sax virtuoso Mel Collins, later finding fame with King Crimson and Camel.

5 - Mandy Morton & Spriguns” (Cherry Red)

Mandy Morton and Spriguns

After The Storm

Eerie inventive Gothic folk from band whose original albums are now highly sought after collector’s items.

6 - Affinity (Cherry Red)

Affinity

Affinity: Remastered & Expanded

Compelling legendary British jazz-rockers Affinity with exceptional vocalist Linda Hoyle, featuring inimitable Everly Brothers, Bob Dylan and Laura Nyro covers.

7 - Al Stewart (Cherry Red)

Al Stewart with Time Passages

Time Passages

Polished and literate singer-songwriter fare from one-time poet laureate of bed-sitter land, first released in 1978 with expert production by Alan Parsons.

8 - Jan Schelhaas (Talking Elephant)

Jan Schelhaas with Living On A Blue Dot

Living on a Little Blue Dot

Richly rewarding five year old offering from Liverpool born Camel and Caravan keyboards ace located firmly at more commercial end of the prog rock spectrum.

9 - Hawkwind (Cherry Red)

Hawkwind Dust of Time

Dust of Time: 1969-2021

Hawkwind celebrate half century of uncompromising music with atmospheric 2CD space rock showcase, including unexpected 1972 hit, “Silver Machine.”

10 - Manfred Mann (Decca)

Manfrerd Mann Greatest Hits

5-4-3-2-1 The Greatest Hits