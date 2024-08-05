A win and two podiums for Ellis and Clement at Cadwell Park

Current World Sidecar champions Ellis and Clement took a win and two podium places in a round of the British Sidecar Championship at Cadwell on Sunday at the annual International Sidecar Revival meeting hosted by Bemsee club at Cadwell Park.

The Lincolnshire/French duo completed qualifying in third place and started the first race from a second row grid position. It was a close run race with less than a second covering the top three outfits with Ellis and Clement maintaining third position throughout the 10 lap affair just behind fellow World championship competitors the Christie brothers and race winners Blackstock/Rosney.

Placed on the second row once again Ellis and Clement got away to a good start in the second of three races and settled into third place. On lap four they moved up to second after passing the first of the Cup competitors and began to chase Blackstock/Rosney who were holding the lead. They encountered some back markers on lap 12 and seized the opportunity to pass Blackstock/Rosney and take the lead. Once they got ahead there was no stopping them and they crossed the finish line at the end of the 14 laps for the win some 16.336s ahead of Reeves/Wilks who finished second.

Ellis and Clement in race action at Cadwell. Photo: Sid Diggins.

The third race was a battle between Ellis and Clement and Blackstock/Rosney who fought tooth and nail throughout the 12 lap race. Starting from pole position Ellis and Clement were quickly over hauled by and the two outfits pulled clear of the pack to fight it out for the win. Try as he may Ellis could not make a pass stick and crossed the finish line in second place with just 0.216s separating him from Blackstock.

In a rare outing Ellis’ step father Gary Bryan with passenger Phil Hyde contested the FSRA British F2 championship races where he started the first race from the fourth row and completed the eight laps in fourth place. The second race he once again finished in fourth place and was the first Wildcard entry home. In the final race they once again started from the second row and worked their way through to finish in third place again being the first of the wild card entries.

Ellis and Clement return to world championship duties in two weeks time with the next round of the FIM World Sidecar Championship at Assen on August 17/18