All to play for in Louth Billiards & Snooker League's cup

PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd have gone top of their cup Group by three points.

It's still all to play for in this year's cup Knockout as all ten teams still have a chance of a last four spot

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd boxed up their fifth straight cup win to send themselves to the top of Group A with a three points advantage.

For the second time in a fortnight they faced Saltfleetby Snooker Club and having beaten their opponents previously they were probably in a confident mood and even more so when Pete Mountain put them in front and when Matt Chandler rattled in breaks of 48-47-31 the hosts on the night might have been taking a dislike to their club rivals, Pete Cash stepped in to try and avoid another defeat but it was to no avail as Nick Bailey pounced late on to decide the issue in favour of the visitors by 7-5.

Kitchen Solutions and Louth Volksworld fought out a very entertaining 6-6 draw a result that keeps both sides firmly in the hunt for a last four spot, The away outfit might be the slightly happier of the two with them being just three points behind second place with a game in hand but it's still definitely all to play for, Russ Howard and Pete Wood (23) were the two home winners while Mark Pickard and Colin Stirton replied for their side who would go through to the semis if these two teams finish level as they won the play off frame.