Boston Amateur Boxing Club battle at the Box Cup

Oscar Watson, Alfie Doughty, Lyndon Tyzak-Morley and Freddie Carman travelled and fought at the Ed Bilby Box Cup.

First to the ring was Alfie Doughty fighting Zain Izfal from One Nation. For Doughty, this was his first championship/box cup. Alfie’s opponent was a tough one. He was a southpaw and he was fast and furious.

During the first round Alfie’s opponent was busy and Alfie had to think fast and defend from the reigning blows. During the second round Alfie seemed more comfortable and was able to keep his Derby opponent on his back foot. The third round was close and ferocious landing clean shots from both sides at an intense pace. The decision was a split decision in favour of Doughty’s opponent but the fight was fought with speed and determination from both boxers.

Next to the ropes was Oscar Watson from Boston Amateur Boxing Club. He fought Thomas Mochan from City of Leicester Lightening. Mochan has boxed internationally in the tri nations and was indeed a formidable opponent. Watson began the first round on the back foot with Mochan reigning fast and precise combinations and using his long range as an advantage.

Nevertheless Watson came out on the front foot in the second round and the third round forcing through to land some precise counter blows, showing Watsons combination skills. The win on this occasion was taken by Thomas Mochan but both boxers fought with heart, determination and grit.

Third into the ring from Boston amateur Boxing Club was Freddie Carman. Carman fought Luke Moore from Henrys ABC. Moore is a 5 times national champion, 1-time European Champion and 1-time England, international box cup champion.

Needless to say, Moore is an elite international boxer. Carman was not perturbed. He had a firm game plan and he executed it well showing his own skills and maintained a persistent battle against such an Elite boxer. Although Moore won, Carman was proud of his work and determination and will take his knowledge learnt from this fight into the next boxing ring.

Finally, Lyndon Tyzak-Morley fought Abdulsalam Almarsi from Sneiton ABC. A close battle began from the first round with both fighters eager for the win. Lyndon landed clear and accurate blows to his opponent and Abdulsalam seemed busy with his amount of punches thrown. Both boxers were fast paced, covering the whole ring locked in with blows and counter attack combinations. Although the fight was action packed, a close split decision was made in favour of Abdulsalam Almarsi but Lyndon Tyzak-Morley took home the Silver medal from the Ed Bilby Box Cup.

Boston Amateur Boxing coaches praised their boxers for their faultless attitudes, hard work, dedication and team spirit and they are looking forward to the next competition.