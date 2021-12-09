Boston Tennis Club juniors celebrated at awards evening

Some of the award winners.

Boston Tennis Club’s Junior Awards night was held at the club on Saturday evening.

The trophies were presented by Junior Committee chairman Henry Cheer.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presentations began with the younger age groups and for the teams’ performances in the LTA National League Lincolnshire which happened during summer 2021.

The team that won Division Two of the 8 and under mixed was Boston B’s Oliver Clubb, Simi Falayajo, Freddie Cook and Lottie Cook, captained by Richard Cook.

Boston A team, captained by Will Mason, were runners-up in Division One. The team was James Blythe, Keita Cica, Aryan Solanki and Sophia Kalogerakos.

James Blythe had a busy evening as he was also presented as a player for Boston A team in the nine and under mixed Division One.

Competing in that team aside from James were Callum Purdy, Nyan Vyas, Keita Cica and Natasha Dodes.

James Blythe and Callum Purdy featured as winners of the under eights and under nines Chatterton’s Championship.

The Boston girls’ teams – 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s - topped all of their divisions in stunning fashion.

Playing in one or more of these age groups were Matilda Buck, Matilda Clark, Neve Gibbons, Emily Pye, Yasmin Everitt, Martha Baxter, Lois Boothby, Riya Rambani, Emily Stukins,

Florence Baxter, Poppy Gibbons, Isabelle Servonat and Isabel Wookey.

Boston Tennis Club 14 boys’ Freddie Mountain, Theo Perowne, Jamie Winter, Ben Rudkin, Paul Young and Max Nundy were runners-up in Division One.

There were two junior teams accepted in to the Premier Leagues. In the Regional Premier League the 18 boys team had Hayden Bingham, Seth Briggs-Williams, William Cheer, Max Jones and Devon Morgan in action for them.

The 14 girls, competing in the Regional Premier League, were Martha Baxter, Matilda Clark, Yasmin Everitt, Sophie Munks, Poppy Gibbons and Emily Stukins.

There was recognition for those juniors who played in the Men’s and Ladies Regional and National Leagues – Will Cheer, Seth Briggs-Williams, Alice Gamman, Isabel Wookey and Anna Coghlan.